Elaine F. Miller
Westville - Elaine F. (McShane) Miller, "Granny" - 88 of Westville, died peacefully at home on Thursday April 16, 2020. Elaine was born in Philadelphia November 29, 1931 to Grace J. (Wilson) McShane and Francis A. McShane. The second of five children, Elaine grew up in Woodbury Heights; she attended St. Patricks' Catholic School in Woodbury and St. Mary's, (Gloucester Catholic) High School. Elaine worked at Marshalls Drug Store in Woodbury and Strawbridge and Clothier in Philadelphia before she married William L. (Bud) Miller Jr. in 1952. Elaine had a spirit like no other, small in stature, but huge in personality and presence, which never diminished over time. In 1970 at the birth of her first grandchild, Elaine became "Granny" the name she would go by for the rest of her life. It was even embroidered on her work uniforms. Granny worked as a housekeeper first at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City and then at Greenbrier Nursing Home, now known as Deptford Center in Deptford, NJ. Granny worked at the nursing home for 26 years only leaving in 2017 at the age of 86 because she was forced to. Granny loved her job at the nursing home and knew all the residents and their families who came and went over the years. Her family knew them too because she would talk about them continually. When she was off duty and even after she stopped working there, she would still go back and visit her residents and take them whatever special treat she knew they liked. Granny loved Frank Sinatra and for years she had a Fisher Price radio on her housekeeping cart and she would play Frank for the residents as she cleaned their rooms. She always had big pockets stuffed with anything anybody might need or want, from a pen, tissues, peppermints, a bottle of water to somebodies favorite can of soup, which she would heat up on her break and take to them. She loved her Residents and even though she was older than most of them, they all called her Granny. Granny had a giving heart, she loved going to the Amish Market and buying treats for everyone, which she would then drive around and deliver, to the nursing home to her brother and sister, her children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, friends of friends. If she knew you liked something she would find it and treat you. It might be a piece of pie, a special candy, your favorite lunchmeat, the newspaper or a book by your favorite author, whatever she could do to make someone else happy made her happy. Granny was a collector; she collected Coca Cola memorabilia, clowns, anything to do with Sinatra and the "Rat Pack", and Bob Marley. She loved music, movies, old TV shows, soap operas and Westerns. Granny loved stories she read books one after the other and was a wealth of information. She had a saying for everything and a story about whatever the subject, and if it had nothing to do with the subject she had a story anyway. Granny saved everything, a picture or something you made as a child, newspaper clippings, school play programs, 8th grade graduation to college graduation ticket, a wedding invitation, and every death notice, because Granny collected people too. Everyone was family to Granny and she never forgot you once you touched her life, your story became part of her story and she told her stories to everyone. Granny became a crossing guard at age 88 and she loved it too, just like she knew the residents at the home now she knew the kids she crossed at her corner twice a day. She knew who was going to be a track star, a dancer or a mathematician; she knew everybody's story and always encouraged your dreams. Granny enjoyed life, and lived it "her way" she loved the family she was given and the family she collected, and she will be missed and remembered by us all. And her Story will go on. Elaine "Granny" is survived by her children, Kathleen Small (Joe), Stephen Miller, Nancy Miller, Michael Miller (Denise), Elaine Miller- Ayers (the late Timmy), William Miller and Joseph Miller, her brother Dennis McShane (Cindy) and sister Patricia Mattioni (the late Ron). Also eleven grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Services and burial will be private due the healthcare crisis of COVID-19. A Memorial Mass for friends and family will be announced at a later date and will be held at St. Patricks' Catholic Church in Woodbury, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory would be appreciated to Woodbine Developmental Center, DeHirsh Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020