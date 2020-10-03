Elaine G. Johnson
West Deptford - Elaine G. Johnson (nee Ollek), age 62, died on October 2, 2020 at her home in West Deptford where she lived since 1990. Raised in Mt. Ephraim, Elaine graduated from Audubon High School. She worked for Dunn and Bradstreet , later RMS Receivables, in Mt. Laurel for many years.
Survived by her husband of 38 years Horace John Johnson, Jr., children Horace J. Johnson III, Kimberly A. Johnson, Jenna L. Johnson, 11 grandchildren and brothers Peter and George Ollek.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday after 9:30am in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave. (Kings Hwy), Woodbury, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 12:00pm in St. Matthew's Church (Holy Angels Parish), Fourth and Monument Sts., National Park, NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com
