|
|
Elaine J. Kimmelman
Trenton, NJ - July 13, 2019, formerly of Trenton and Mt. Laurel, NJ. Wife of the late Paul Kimmelman. Mother of Dr. Phyllis Kimmelman and Scott (Andrea) Kimmelman. Sister of Nancy Dlugosz. Grandmother of the late Christopher, Valerie (Joe), Paige, Abigail and Paul. Great grandmother of Jacob, Benjamin and Jessica. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 11:30 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Beth Israel Cem., Woodbridge, NJ. The family will receive guests at the home of Dr. Phyllis Kimmelman on Monday from 5-8:00 PM. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org or the ,
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019