|
|
Elaine M. Emers
Haddonfield, NJ - Elaine M. Emers (nee Eschert) of Cherry Hill, NJ (Formerly of Haddonfield) passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Jr. Loving mother to Karen Facchine (Doug), William A III (Monica), Michael (Michelle), David, Robert, Barry and Michele Plunkett (Michael). Also survived by 15 Grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren. Elaine was a long time Haddonfield resident.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation 21 St. Mary's Dr. Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020