Elaine M. Giangiulio
Voorhees - (née Cassario) On Feb. 7, 2020 Age 84 years, longtime resident of Voorhees Twp. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, Sr. of 60 years. Loving father of Thomas M., Jr. (Carin) of Waterford, Daniel J. (Linda) of Marlton, Gregory E. (Kathie) of Franklinville, Lisa E. Guerrero (Juan Carlos) of Williamstown and the late Steven J. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Luke Cassario. Elaine graduated in 1953 from Haddonfield High School and was a graduate of Christ the King School. She was a loving homemaker for her family and one of the best cooks you could imagine. Pasta was always served. Elaine was so very proud of all her grandchildren whom she shared her faith and knowledge of Catholicism. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday 9:30-11:00AM at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Mrs. Giangiulio may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. To leave condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020