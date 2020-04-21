|
Elaine McKeon
Berlin - Elaine Ryan was born in Jersey City, NJ, and grew up in nearby North Bergen. In 1950, she married US Marine Corps second lieutenant Donald McKeon, to whom she was married until his death in 2016. For twenty-four years, Elaine raised five children, sometimes on her own, while her husband served the nation at dozens of duty stations on the East Coast and in Asia and Central America. She became an expert at household efficiency, sometimes packing up and moving every year or so. Two of her favorite temporary homes were the very different Worcester, MA, and Panama Canal Zone.
After Don retired from the Marines in 1974, he and the former colonel's wife moved to Berlin, NJ, where Elaine lived for the next forty-four years. She was active in her local community, especially at the Marie Fleche Memorial Library, where she served for thirty years, first as a volunteer, then as director, as vice president of its board of trustees, and finally as an emeritus. She much enjoyed physical activity, such as brisk bicycle rides through her neighborhood, walks with one of a series of dogs, and workouts with her friends at the local Jewish community center. She could often be found reading fiction, working in her yard, following current events, or watching the Phillies. Her grandchildren loved their visits with her. Elaine was a thoughtful and humorous correspondent with family and friends, always staying in touch.
Elaine McKeon is survived by her brother (John J. Ryan Jr., of Niantic, CT), five children (Don McKeon Jr. [Susan Cohen] of Arlington, VA; Susan Morris [Jake Morris] of The Villages, FL; Christina McKeon [Vince Salandra] of Haddon Heights, NJ; Brian McKeon [Lydia Allen]) of Carlsbad, CA; and Kathleen Fecile [John Fecile] of Coatesville, PA), twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. Donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the National Aphasia Association at PO Box 87 Scarsdale, NY 10583. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020