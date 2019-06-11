Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Elaine McNamee
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
Elaine McNamee Obituary
Elaine McNamee

Bellmawr - Elaine McNamee (nee Guarini), on June 10, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of Bernard. Devoted mother of Christine McNamee, Michelle McPoyle (John), and the late Robert. Loving grandmother of Bridgette Heisler, Shawn McPoyle, and Matthew McPoyle. Dear sister of Roberta Ascenzi and Carol Guarini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elaine worked for many years at Macy's in Deptford. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Thursday evening and from 8:15 to 9:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Friday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
