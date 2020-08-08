1/
Elaine "Sylvia" Stabler-Green
Washington Twp. - (nee Rivera), on August 3, 2020. Age 83. Beloved wife of Frederick Green and the late Paul Stabler. Loving mother of Christina Lambe (James), Mark Stabler (Marie), Anthony Stabler, the late Teri Stabler-Young and 6 stepchildren. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Radziak (Paul), Dylan Lambe, Colin Lambe, the late Michael Young, 25 step grandchildren and 23 step great grandchildren. She will also be missed by many adoring nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Sha Sha.

Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday August 18th, 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday August 18th, 11:30 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St., #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
