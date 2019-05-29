|
Elaine T. Ellison
Thorofare - Elaine T. Ellison (nee Mc Call), 91, of Thorofare, passed away on May 26, 2019. Elaine was born in Philadelphia and has resided in Thorofare since 1950. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; she loved to do crafts, spend time with her grand & great grandchildren and loved helping others.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband William Ellison Jr. and daughter Jane Ellison Barnett. She is survived by her daughter Elaine Ellison (Andrew); grandchildren Dean (Theresa) Barnett, Tiffany (Eric) Naulty, William (Jennie) Barnett & Courtney Dinn and great grandchildren Devin Barnett, Lindsey & Lauren Naulty, Brooklyn & Sienna Barnett and Sasha, Sykora, Arianna Dinn, Brody Lucas & Severiano Osorio.
Visitation Friday 10am until the service at 11am at the DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME, 171 Delaware St., Woodbury, NJ. Interment Woodbury Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019