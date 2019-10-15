|
|
Elayne Briddell
Camden - Elayne Mae Mary Briddell (née Micomonaco) ,age 91, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by her loving family. Elayne is survived by her devoted husband,Ted, her three loving children Nashid El, Dawnn Briddell Horton (John) and Eric (Wanda) ; three grandchildren Nashid El (Steffani) , Eric II and John Horton Jr, three great grandchildren Trey El, Micah El and Sienna El. She is predeceased by her parents , Rafael and Rose Micomonaco (née Frasca) and sisters ,Theresa, Rose and Rita. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church 1739 Ferry Ave Camden N.J. Arrangements entrusted to Boyd Funeral Home of Camden, NJ . In lieu of flowers, donations in Elayne's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Parish 1739 Ferry Ave Camden NJ www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019