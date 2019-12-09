Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
915 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
915 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA
Cherry Hill - Eleanor B. Chin of Cherry Hill, NJ, died December 7, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Chin. Loving mother of Brenda Chin of Midlothian, TX and Kenneth Chin (Yvette) of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Alex Roe, Brendon Chin and Connor Chin. Dear sister of Betty Jung and Harry Louie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday morning 9 to 10:15am at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church at the address above. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
