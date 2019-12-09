|
Eleanor B. Chin
Cherry Hill - Eleanor B. Chin of Cherry Hill, NJ, died December 7, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Chin. Loving mother of Brenda Chin of Midlothian, TX and Kenneth Chin (Yvette) of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Alex Roe, Brendon Chin and Connor Chin. Dear sister of Betty Jung and Harry Louie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday morning 9 to 10:15am at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church at the address above. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019