Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Eleanor Berger Obituary
Eleanor Berger

Lindenwold - Eleanor G Berger, 97 years, of Lindenwold, passed away quietly with her family on Wednesday June 19, 2019.

She was born on Thursday April 6, 1922 in New York, the daughter of Martin O'Connell and Bertha Thompson. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Sheila Poukner of Florida, Joan Berger of Fairton, Lawrence Berger of Williamstown and the late Rosemarie Berger of Lindenwold, and Martin Berger of Lindenwold. Devoted grandmother to her 10 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Eleanor enjoyed reading, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1 from 9 to 11 am at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, followed by a service at 11 am. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com

.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
