|
|
Eleanor Dunn
Cinnaminson - Eleanor Dunn passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was 89. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she moved to Cinnaminson over 52 years ago. Eleanor was an avid fan of fine arts, having a passion for sewing, knitting, needlepoint, painting water colors, drawing, and music. She also enjoyed a relaxing trip to the beach.
Wife of the late James F. Dunn, she is survived by her four beloved children, Marie Dunn, Carol Dunn-Sanders (Larry), Jimmy Dunn (Patty), John Dunn (Kathy); and two cherished grandchildren, Jordan and Kyle Dunn.
Memorial Service will be held 5 pm, Friday at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org) For condolences, please visit: www.weberfuneralho meinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019