Eleanor H. Scutti
1940 - 2020
Eleanor H. Scutti

Runnemede - Eleanor H. Scutti (nee Reichle), on November 9, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Frank Scutti. Dear sister of the late Helen Burke, Gertrude Crew and Elsie Reichle. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mrs. Scutti loved being around her family. She was known for her brownies and chocolate covered pretzels. Mrs. Scutti retired after working for William F. Dufrates Insurance Company for many years. Her co-workers were like family to her. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Woodbury Memorial Park, Woodbury. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Scutti's memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ATTN: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75266-0309. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
