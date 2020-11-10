Eleanor H. Scutti
Runnemede - Eleanor H. Scutti (nee Reichle), on November 9, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Frank Scutti. Dear sister of the late Helen Burke, Gertrude Crew and Elsie Reichle. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mrs. Scutti loved being around her family. She was known for her brownies and chocolate covered pretzels. Mrs. Scutti retired after working for William F. Dufrates Insurance Company for many years. Her co-workers were like family to her. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Woodbury Memorial Park, Woodbury. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Scutti's memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ATTN: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75266-0309. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.