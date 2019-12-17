|
Eleanor Jablonski
Audubon - Eleanor Jablonski (nee Bartoszek), went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019, of Audubon. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Henry B. Jablonski. Devoted mother of Henry Robert Jablonski (Patricia) and Jane Jablonski. Loving grandmother of Gregory, Christopher and Kimberly and great grandmother of Brayden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45am Saturday morning at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Palliotti RC Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ 08033. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Jablonski's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019