Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
(856)-939-1616
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Eleanor L. Green Obituary
Eleanor L. Green

Cherry Hill -

On February 26, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side (nee Jackowski) of Cherry Hill. Age 84.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Green. Loving mother of Eric (Margaret) Green, Steven (Michelle) Green, James Green and Paula (Steve) Verbit. Caring sister of Robert and Edward Jackowski. Proud grandmother of Shannon, Heather, Matthew, Jessica, Steven, Sydney, Nicholas and Daniel.

Mrs. Green was a retired Instructional Assistant for 27 years employed by the Camden City School Board. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration Monday 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 11:00 AM at funeral home. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Eleanor's memory can be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, samaritannj.org . Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
