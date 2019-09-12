|
|
Eleanor Louise Gaines
Haddonfield, NJ - (née Fox) passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Dr. John L. Gaines, Sr.; beloved mother of Dr. John L., Jr., (Dianne) of Palatka, FL; William G of Cottondale, AL; Robert E. (Donna) of Yardley, PA and the late Ronald E.; loving grandmother of Commander John L. III, Georgianna, Jessica, Joanna, Robert and Erin; treasured great grandmother of 7; dear aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was a 1944 graduate of The Cooper Hospital School of Nursing, where she met her future husband. Eleanor spent her career as a Registered Nurse at Cooper Hospital, and was very involved in the Alumni Assoc., where she was recently honored for her 75 years of service. A tree in the Cooper Healing Garden was dedicated to Eleanor for her volunteerism and service. Eleanor was also very active in the Haddonfield community where she and Dr. Gaines resided for 68 years and raised their four sons. She supported many community activities including scouting, midget football, little league, and the garden club. Eleanor also worked as a school nurse at both Tatem Elementary School and Haddonfield Memorial High School. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge with her friends and neighbors. She treasured getting to know and training the acolytes for many years at her church.
Eleanor's family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 14th, 9-10:45 AM, at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033 where her service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church at the above address where she has been a longtime active member or to The Cooper Foundation, Three Cooper Plaza, Ste. 500 Camden, NJ 08103 (www.foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now). Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019