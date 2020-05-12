|
Eleanor M. Birmingham
Mount Laurel - (nee Delicata) passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, age 79 years
She is the beloved wife of the late James T. and daughter of the late Albert and Ida (nee Nardelli) Delicata. Eleanor is survived by many loving extended family members and dear friends including Mary Ann and Rocco Toci, Maria Toci (Peter) D'Antonio, Anthony G. (Jaqueline) Toci, Dr. Gregory R. (Michelle) Toci, as well as their children and grandchildren.
A graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Eleanor retired after serving 47 years at Lockheed Martin (formerly RCA, General Electric), as an executive secretary. Eleanor will lovingly be remembered by family and friends as a kind, soft-spoken sweet woman, with a warm smile and a beautiful spirit. Eleanor was an amazing cook and baker, and generously shared her delicious creations with all. She treasured time spent with loved ones, especially during the holidays, and while graciously entertaining in her home.
All services are being handled privately due to the current public health crisis caused by COVID-19.
Memorial contributions in Eleanor's name can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 and Saint Joan of Arc Parish, 100 Willow Bend Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020