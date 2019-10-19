|
Eleanor M. Coons
Washington Twp. - Eleanor M. Coons (nee Lanza) On October 18, 2019 of Washington Twp. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Devoted mother of Beverly Mears and Wayne P. Coons. Loving grandmother of April, Sean and Dawn. Loving great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Tyler, Brianna, Kaitanna and Aries. Proud great-great-grandmother of Braydon, Oliver and Skylar. Dear sister of Richard Lanza.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 5:00-7:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019