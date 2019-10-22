|
|
Eleanor M. Selby
Southampton - Eleanor M. Selby, 96, of Southampton, died peacefully at home on October 21, 2019.
Eleanor was born February 19, 1923 in Philadelphia to Charles and Edna Miller. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1940. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart Norman in 1942 and they had six children together. Eleanor raised her children and then worked and retired from BCBS. She resided in Collingswood before moving to Southampton in 1996. Eleanor was a communicant of Lord of Life Lutheran Church Tabernacle.
Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman, in 1998, daughters Gail in 1951 and Beverly Collins in 2001, brothers Louis and Charles Miller and sister Edna Lemmerman.
Eleanor will be greatly missed by her sons Norman (Karen), of Bayville and Stephen (Susan), of Barrington, daughter Eleanor (Fred), of Lindenwold, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brothers Garry Miller of Pennsauken and Myles Miller of Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment to follow in Harleigh Cemetery 1640 Haddon Ave. Camden, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Eleanor on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Donations in Eleanor's memory would be greatly appreciated to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or s PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019