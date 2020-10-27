Eleanor Medany
Deptford - Eleanor Bayruns Medany of Deptford, NJ passed away on October 26 at the age of 96.
Legacy-Eleanor " Babe" Bayruns Medany was born and raised in Camden, NJ. In 1943, she married the love of her life, the late Smyne Medany who was her devoted husband for 62 years. Together, in 1951, they built their home in Deptford, where they raised their family and gave back to their community for more than six decades.
Eleanor worked for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator for many years until having children. She returned to the workforce as a telephone operator for the Campbell Soup company in the 70's, retiring in 1987.
She was known for her love of sports, especially softball, and was incredibly good at it. So good in fact that Eleanor earned the nickname "Babe," after the great Babe Ruth - an endearing nickname her husband used throughout their marriage. Eleanor also enjoyed watching football and baseball and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.
Eleanor was witty, intelligent and a voracious reader. Eleanor loved to play Scrabble. She also enjoyed going to the casinos with her three sisters Elsie, Elizabeth (Honey) and Marie. She was a devout Catholic and founding member (along with her husband Smyne) of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Westville Grove where they were active in church functions and fundraisers.
Family-The oldest daughter of 12 and last surviving child to the late Thomas and Helen Bayruns, Eleanor is survived by her beloved children Theodora "Teddie" (Keith) Reichenbach, Paul and (Joan) Medany, Marie (Guy) Lynam, and Jane (Donnie) Edgar. Cherished grandmother of Guy, Jaclyn, Krystine, Patrick, Christopher and Zachary and great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren. Eleanor is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
We want to give special thanks to Ashley Rose, Eleanor's loyal and dedicated caregiver for the last five years, whom she thought of as her fourth daughter.
Farewell tribute-Funeral Services for Eleanor will be held privately.
In Eleanor's honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
