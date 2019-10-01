Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Capaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor N. Capaldi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor N. Capaldi Obituary
Eleanor N. Capaldi

Marlton - Eleanor N. Capaldi (nee Nelson), age 91, of Marlton, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Mrs. Capaldi was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Burlington County, NJ in 1957. Eleanor was an avid traveler and had visited 45 different states. She particularly enjoyed going to the mountains and to the beach. Above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved spouse, William Capaldi; and her brother, Arthur Nelson. She is survived by her children, Janis Rechter (Gary), Charles Capaldi (Janice); grandchildren, Stephanie and David; great-grandchild, Hannah.

In accordance with her wishes, memorial and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or The at https://www.arthritis.org
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now