Eleanor N. Capaldi
Marlton - Eleanor N. Capaldi (nee Nelson), age 91, of Marlton, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Mrs. Capaldi was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Burlington County, NJ in 1957. Eleanor was an avid traveler and had visited 45 different states. She particularly enjoyed going to the mountains and to the beach. Above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved spouse, William Capaldi; and her brother, Arthur Nelson. She is survived by her children, Janis Rechter (Gary), Charles Capaldi (Janice); grandchildren, Stephanie and David; great-grandchild, Hannah.
In accordance with her wishes, memorial and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or The at https://www.arthritis.org
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019