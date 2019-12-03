|
Eleanor N. DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe
Glendora - Eleanor DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe, age 67, passed away at her home on December 2, 2019, with her family surrounding her. Beloved wife of Joe Giacobbe. Devoted mother of Nicole Lund (Dan) and Len Rizzo. Loving grandmother of DJ Lund and EllieAnn Rizzo-Potts. Dear sister of Barbara, Anthony "Skip" and Maria. Step-mother of Joe Giacobbe and Karen Books. Step-grandmother of Sophia and Jake Books. Ellie worked as a nurse most of her life. She was also a local business owner. Ellie loved music, especially the piano, the violin, and the Beatles. She loved art, antiques, dogs, and her family. Friends and family may celebrate her life at the visitation from 9:30 to 11:30am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019