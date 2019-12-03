Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor N. DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor N. DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe Obituary
Eleanor N. DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe

Glendora - Eleanor DiGuiesppe-Giacobbe, age 67, passed away at her home on December 2, 2019, with her family surrounding her. Beloved wife of Joe Giacobbe. Devoted mother of Nicole Lund (Dan) and Len Rizzo. Loving grandmother of DJ Lund and EllieAnn Rizzo-Potts. Dear sister of Barbara, Anthony "Skip" and Maria. Step-mother of Joe Giacobbe and Karen Books. Step-grandmother of Sophia and Jake Books. Ellie worked as a nurse most of her life. She was also a local business owner. Ellie loved music, especially the piano, the violin, and the Beatles. She loved art, antiques, dogs, and her family. Friends and family may celebrate her life at the visitation from 9:30 to 11:30am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -