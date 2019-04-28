Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
Eleanor P. (Aggar) Gelzinis

Eleanor P. (Aggar) Gelzinis Obituary
Eleanor P. (Nee Aggar) Gelzinis

Oaklyn - On April 25, 2019, of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Gelzinis. Loving mother of Richard, Michael and Anthony Gelzinis (late Phyllis),Theresa Gelzinis-Enoch (Joseph Bondiskey) and Robert Gelzinis (Rosemary). Cherished grandmother of Kelly Gelzinis, Theresa Mirarchi (Raffaele), Robert Gelzinis, (Alicia), Traci Enoch, Nicholas Gelzinis, Erica Gelzinis and Jessica Duffy. Beloved great grandmother of Raffaele, Jr. and Anthony Mirarchi, Alanna and Amelia Gelzinis and Ryan Holmes. Dear sister of Dorothy Powers and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30am at the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Aloysius Church 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no evening viewing. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Eleanor's name be made to either St. Jude Children Research Hospital, at or Smile Train, at www.smiletrain.org/donate . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019
