First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Rd
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Road
Moorestown, NJ
Eleanor "Lynn" (nee Metzger) Pharo died on June 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Wife of the late Warren Everett Pharo. She is survived by a son, John Holbrook Pharo, a daughter, Jo Anne Pharo Freed and her husband, Chester William. Burial will be private . Memorial service Thurs., June 27th, at 2:30 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help recognize those who have cared for and assisted Lynn and her family since 2004. Contributions, in memory of Lynn Pharo, will be distributed by the Brandywine Administrator. Brandywine Living at Moorestown Estates, 1205 N. Church Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057.

Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
