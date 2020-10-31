1/1
Eleanor R. Melfi
1938 - 2020
Eleanor R. Melfi

Runnemede - Eleanor R. Melfi (nee Kessler), on October 29, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 82. Predeceased by her beloved husband, late John Melfi III and her loving son, Charles Moser. Devoted mother of Lawrence Moser (Anna), Robert Moser (Theresa), and John Melfi (Kylene). Dear mother-in-law of Cathy Moser. Loving grandmother of David, Jeffrey, Michael (Shannon), Matthew, Amanda, Brian, Jodi, Mark, and Alyssa and great grandmother of Jacob, Eily, and Miley. Dear sister of the late Raymond Kessler. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Thursday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 11am Saturday at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Palloti RC Church, 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Twp. Inurnment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
