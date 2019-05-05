|
|
Eleanor S. Davis
Haddonfield, NJ - Eleanor S. Davis (nee: Shock), age 96 yrs, long time resident of Haddonfield and Port St. Lucy FL, passed away peacefully March 9, 2019 at United Methodist Home-Collingswood Manor. Married for 74 years, Eleanor and the late Col. Edward E. Davis (USMC
Ret.) raised 4 children; Patricia (David Bowers) of Haddonfield, Edward E. Jr. (Sheila née Mazda) of Philadelphia, PA, Christopher (LoAnn née Riggs) of Cherry Hill, and Suzanne (Andrew Newell) of Haddonfield. She had 16 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Eleanor is remembered by her children as instilling a mindset of being caring and supportive of family and friends alike, and for often sharing her insightful wisdom through her sense of humor.
For over 9 decades she maintained many ongoing relationships with both extended family and long-time friends, including her childhood classmates from Roxborough-Manayunk, their Haddonfield neighborhood, and the many friendships developed during her husband's military career. Eleanor attended Rosemont College and worked in various administrative jobs in Philadelphia and South Jersey. They were members of Christ the King parish in Haddonfield for over 40 years. .
Relatives and Friends are invited to visit family Friday May 10th, 10-11AM at Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, then followed by Funeral Mass at 11AM. Family asks for privacy at Interment of Ashes, which will be held at B.G. Wm C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleanor's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or hhtp://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019