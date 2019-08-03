|
|
Eleanor (Penny) Thompson
Collings Lakes - Eleanor (Penny) Thompson (nee Penton) 99, of Collings Lakes NJ passed away on Wednesday,
July 31, 2019 with her loving and caring daughter by her side. Penny was born in Philadelphia and lived
in Bellmawr for many years until relocating to St. Petersburg FL. She then returned home to reside
with her daughter in New Jersey. Penny formerly worked at RCA in Camden and in her friend's boutique while living in Florida. She loved her Sunday game nights with her family. Always quick witted and she was the life of the party. Penny loved having a good time with family and friends. She enjoyed cocktail night at the Bamboo in Florida. Penny was predeceased by her husband, Everett Thompson;
her son Everett Thompson Jr., her son in law Bill Cave and grandson, Tank Thompson. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Drummond and her husband Blair of Collings Lakes, Carol Cave of Port Charlotte, FL; her daughter in law, Jane Thompson of Egg Harbor; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11:00 am in Our Lady of Lakes RC Church, 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, NJ, where a viewing will be Held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow In Mount Caramel Cementary, Moorestown, NJ. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 3, 2019