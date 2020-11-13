Eleanora "Ellie" L. Cheney
Marlton, formerly of Haddonfield - Eleanora L. Cheney, Age 97, of Marlton, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, School educator, and Philanthropist passed away on Nov. 12, 2020.
Born in 1923 to the late Guy Darrell and Alice Augusta (McCoy) Stevenson. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Cheney. Devoted mother of Patricia Walter and the late Nancy Dinsmore and Jon Dinsmore. Adored grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 25 and great great grandmother of 4.
Mrs. Cheney graduated from Rutgers Camden with a BA in Secondary Education in 1966. She was hired at Lenape Regional High School district by Kiki Konstantinos to teach Freshman English. After earning her MA in Student Personnel Services at Glassboro in 1971, Ellie chose to move with 30 other staff members to a new school: Shawnee High School where she taught 10th-grade honors English. Ellie later moved into Shawnee Guidance as a counselor until her retirement in 1988.
Mrs. Cheney was a co-founder & trustee of DanEllie Philanthropic Foundation serving the less fortunate until 2014. She was also the owner of Another World of Travel in Marlton, NJ from 1984-1986. Eleanora established a scholarship at Cherry Hill West High School in memory of her son Jon W. Dinsmore who died of a brain tumor in 1996.
Mrs. Cheney was a 60-year member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church; where she was a member of the adult Sunday School Class and an Administrative Counselor from 1996-1999. Eleanora also served on the board of directors of the Fellowship House in Camden NJ from 1995-2000.
Mrs. Cheney's hobbies were skiing, sailing, traveling, and listening to music. In her spare time, Eleanora also enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
