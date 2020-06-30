Of Carney's Point formerly of Gloucester City. On June 27, 2020 at Carney's Point Care Center, Carney's Point, New Jersey. Born to Anna and Stanley Urbonas on February 12, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She lived in Philadelphia throughout her childhood, graduated from Hallahan Catholic High School in Philadelphia, and spent her adult life in New Jersey. She worked in clerical positions at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, and later at Cooper Hospital, where she made lasting friendships. She was a homemaker, mother, and caretaker, she enjoyed her family, gardening, traveling, and visiting Atlantic City casinos with her brother. Eleanore was the oldest living parishioner at St. Andrews Lithuanian Catholic Church. While living in Gloucester City she attended St. Mary's Catholic Church of Gloucester City.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her brothers Stanley and Andrew. She is survived by her three sons; Albert (Julie) of Bloomington Indiana, Robert (Deborah) of Swedesboro New Jersey, and Edward (Jacqueline) of Philadelphia Pennsylvania and by her four grandchildren; Brian, Michael, Justin, and Kristin and great-grandchildren; Chase and Caitlyn and her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Carney's Point Care Center for their care of Eleanore during her stay there.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, July 13th at St. Andrew Lithuanian Catholic Church, 19th & Wallace Streets, where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 am. Interment will be held privately in Holy Cross Cemetery. Face masks are required in church and Social distancing will be followed.
Contributions may be made in memory of Eleanore to; St. Andrew Lituanian Catholic Church, or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Eleanore A. Kamarauskas. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.