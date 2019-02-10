Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish
500 Greentree Rd
Glassboro, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish
500 Greentree Rd.
Glassboro, NJ
Glassboro - (nee Ofena) On February 6, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of William (Doriana), James, Gregory (Margaret) and Deneen DeFelice. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Christopher, Fausto and Nicolas. Dear sister of Guido Ofeno. Loved by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, 9:00-10:30 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, 500 Greentree Rd., Glassboro. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 10, 2019
