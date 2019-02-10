|
Elena M. DeFelice
Glassboro - (nee Ofena) On February 6, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of William (Doriana), James, Gregory (Margaret) and Deneen DeFelice. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Christopher, Fausto and Nicolas. Dear sister of Guido Ofeno. Loved by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, 9:00-10:30 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, 500 Greentree Rd., Glassboro. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 10, 2019