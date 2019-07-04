Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
615 Mercer St
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleni Miliaresis Obituary
Eleni Miliaresis

Swedesboro - MILIARESIS-

Eleni, (nee Papadimatos) age 91 of Swedesboro on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dionisios. Devoted mother of Kostantinos (Aliki) Miliaresis of Swedesboro, Stamatios (Lisa) Miliaresis of Florida and Angela Theofilatos of Wenonah. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by 3 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held Friday 7:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019
