Eleni Miliaresis
Swedesboro - MILIARESIS-
Eleni, (nee Papadimatos) age 91 of Swedesboro on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dionisios. Devoted mother of Kostantinos (Aliki) Miliaresis of Swedesboro, Stamatios (Lisa) Miliaresis of Florida and Angela Theofilatos of Wenonah. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by 3 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. & Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held Friday 7:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019