Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Elfreida "Dolly" Graff


Elfreida "Dolly" Graff

Atco - Elfreida W. Graff (Rach) "Dolly" passed away quietly in her sleep on May 16, 2019 surrounded by family and love. Wife of the late John Graff Sr., mother of John Graff Jr. (Bernadette), Christine Dixon (Graff) (Thomas Dixon), and Elizabeth M. Arnold (Graff) Grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Dolly, as she liked to be called, grew up in Clementon, NJ then moved to Atco after marriage. She worked in a broom factory at an early age as well as Clementon Park. In later years, she worked for the Fuchs Family as a skilled laborer making lenses for medical equipment. Upon retirement, she spent summers at her home in Ocean City, NJ where she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy. Though not a formally educated woman, she was wise in many ways. She crocheted and made crafts for Christmas craft shows, and she loved to cook. Her most recent joys were her family and her favorite movies. Everyone who met her walked away with a piece of her in their hearts.

Viewing will be held at LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm with a funeral service to begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Atco Cemetery, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
