Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Eli Maslekoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli H. Maslekoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eli H. Maslekoff Obituary
Eli H. Maslekoff

Las Vegas - April 6, 2020. Husband of Diane Sartini. Father of Dana (Michael) Geller and Leah (Joshua) Silberman. Grandfather of Ruth Geller, Noa Silberman, Diana Geller and Mila Silberman. Brother of Miriam (Peter) Ganz, Marcia (Marlin) Ryan and Janiene (Jim) Ennis-Garcia. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on Thursday April 16 at 12:00 noon on the

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to the , or the , .
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -