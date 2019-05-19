Services
St Peters Roman Catholic Chr
43 W Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
43 W. Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ
Merchantville - (nee DelMoro), age 93 years, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Ameletto "Iggy" Cimino. Survived by her children Barbara Hornback (the late Ken), Linda Cimino (Al) and Anthony Cimino; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister Gloria Rodgers (Vince); sister in law Lillian DelMoro (the late Raymond) and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Elia was a longtime resident of Pennsauken and Merchantville and a member of the St. Peter Altar and Rosary Society. She handmade hundreds of crocheted blankets for preemies at Cooper Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and Birthright.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHOP 3401 Civic Center Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19104-4399 OR Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
