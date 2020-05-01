Services
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor M. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor M. Hayes Obituary
Elinor M. Hayes

Cherry Hill - Elinor M. Hayes (nee Jaszczerski), died April 29, 2020. She was 99. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Thomas J. Hayes. Loving mother of Thomas F. Hayes (Rosemary) of Conroe, TX; Donald J. Hayes (Gail) of Magnolia, TX; Brian A. Hayes (Bernadette) of St. Anna Island, FL and Lawrence P. Hayes (Kathleen) of Hainesport, NJ. Elinor is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -