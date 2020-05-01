|
Elinor M. Hayes
Cherry Hill - Elinor M. Hayes (nee Jaszczerski), died April 29, 2020. She was 99. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Thomas J. Hayes. Loving mother of Thomas F. Hayes (Rosemary) of Conroe, TX; Donald J. Hayes (Gail) of Magnolia, TX; Brian A. Hayes (Bernadette) of St. Anna Island, FL and Lawrence P. Hayes (Kathleen) of Hainesport, NJ. Elinor is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment private.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020