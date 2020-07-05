Elisa "Nummy" Schmidt
Glendora - Elisa "Nummy" Schmidt (nee DiMarco) of Glendora, NJ, joined her beloved husband, Lawrence F. Schmidt, in Heaven on July 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Elisa was born to Giovannina and Ercolino DiMarco on December 27, 1931 at her home on Line Street in Camden, NJ. She graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Business School and began working as a legal secretary beginning in the 1950s and retired in 1995. Nummy will be remembered for her selfless, generous, and caring nature, always making sure to feed the birds and stray cats. She will be greatly missed during traditional Italian holidays, most notably Christmas Eve. Her family will always cherish the memories of this feast: the Seven Fishes including two types of bacala , stuffed olives, "fries," spaghetti with and without sardines, her mother's filled biscotti, pizzelles, and "Num Bites." The highlight of Christmas Eve was always a visit from Santa Claus, a tradition that Elisa's husband began when Janis was born. These traditions continue today, but they will not be the same without Nummy. She was also known for keeping an immaculate house with vacuum lines in the rug. Her favorite shows included the Golden Girls and game shows for which she knew most of the answers. Nummy spent Fridays playing cards with her dear card club friends, Marylou Cunningham and Joan May, both of whom she considered family. She and Marylou were avid puzzle-makers, and she even completed two, 1000-piece puzzles in May while battling her illness. During the past few months, Nummy especially enjoyed visits and Face Time calls from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as these really lifted her spirits. She is survived by her devoted, loving daughter and caretaker, Janis F. Jaworski, and her husband, Joseph J. and their children and grandchildren: Jeffrey L. Jaworski, his wife, Erin, and their son, Jeffrey James; Michael J. Jaworski, M.D., his wife, Briana, and their children, Charlotte Irene and Andrew Michael; Joseph M. Jaworski, M.D., his wife, Jeanette, Esq., and their daughter, Juliana Grace; and Joanne M. Anello, her husband, Rodney, and their children, Nicholas Eric, Joseph Rodney, soon-to-be-born, Elisa Rose, and great granddog and best buddy, Demi. She is also survived by her beloved son, Lawrence G. Schmidt, his wife, Louise, and their children and grandchildren: Lawrence F. Schmidt and his wife, Amber; Jason Schmidt and his son, Jaydon; and Elena L. Schmidt, her fiancé, Anthony Cianfrani and their children, Ava Rae, Anthony Lawrence, and Sonny Joseph. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Lawrence F., her parents, Giovannina and Ercolino DiMarco, her brother, Nino J. DiMarco, her sister, Virginia R. Pichini, her premature infant grandson, Eric Joseph Jaworski, and her canine babies, Tara and Suzie. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 8:15am to 10:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RCC. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Elisa's name to Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
