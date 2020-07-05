1/1
Elisa "Nummy" Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisa "Nummy" Schmidt

Glendora - Elisa "Nummy" Schmidt (nee DiMarco) of Glendora, NJ, joined her beloved husband, Lawrence F. Schmidt, in Heaven on July 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Elisa was born to Giovannina and Ercolino DiMarco on December 27, 1931 at her home on Line Street in Camden, NJ. She graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Business School and began working as a legal secretary beginning in the 1950s and retired in 1995. Nummy will be remembered for her selfless, generous, and caring nature, always making sure to feed the birds and stray cats. She will be greatly missed during traditional Italian holidays, most notably Christmas Eve. Her family will always cherish the memories of this feast: the Seven Fishes including two types of bacala , stuffed olives, "fries," spaghetti with and without sardines, her mother's filled biscotti, pizzelles, and "Num Bites." The highlight of Christmas Eve was always a visit from Santa Claus, a tradition that Elisa's husband began when Janis was born. These traditions continue today, but they will not be the same without Nummy. She was also known for keeping an immaculate house with vacuum lines in the rug. Her favorite shows included the Golden Girls and game shows for which she knew most of the answers. Nummy spent Fridays playing cards with her dear card club friends, Marylou Cunningham and Joan May, both of whom she considered family. She and Marylou were avid puzzle-makers, and she even completed two, 1000-piece puzzles in May while battling her illness. During the past few months, Nummy especially enjoyed visits and Face Time calls from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as these really lifted her spirits. She is survived by her devoted, loving daughter and caretaker, Janis F. Jaworski, and her husband, Joseph J. and their children and grandchildren: Jeffrey L. Jaworski, his wife, Erin, and their son, Jeffrey James; Michael J. Jaworski, M.D., his wife, Briana, and their children, Charlotte Irene and Andrew Michael; Joseph M. Jaworski, M.D., his wife, Jeanette, Esq., and their daughter, Juliana Grace; and Joanne M. Anello, her husband, Rodney, and their children, Nicholas Eric, Joseph Rodney, soon-to-be-born, Elisa Rose, and great granddog and best buddy, Demi. She is also survived by her beloved son, Lawrence G. Schmidt, his wife, Louise, and their children and grandchildren: Lawrence F. Schmidt and his wife, Amber; Jason Schmidt and his son, Jaydon; and Elena L. Schmidt, her fiancé, Anthony Cianfrani and their children, Ava Rae, Anthony Lawrence, and Sonny Joseph. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Lawrence F., her parents, Giovannina and Ercolino DiMarco, her brother, Nino J. DiMarco, her sister, Virginia R. Pichini, her premature infant grandson, Eric Joseph Jaworski, and her canine babies, Tara and Suzie. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 8:15am to 10:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RCC. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Elisa's name to Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved