Elisabeth A. Costantini

Elisabeth A. Costantini Obituary
Elisabeth A. Costantini

Marlton - COSTANTINI, Elisabeth A. On April 8th, 2019. Age 45. Of Marlton, NJ. Beloved daughter of Joseph and Cynthia Costantini and Karen and John Laveroni. Devoted mother of Christian Costantini. Dear sister of Nicholas Costantini and Stacy Lanish. Loving granddaughter of Agnes Mandolesi. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday April 11th from 5-8 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019
