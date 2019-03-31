Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Elizabeth Closta
Somerdale - Elizabeth A. Closta (nee Boudreau), on March 29, 2019, of Somerdale, NJ, formerly of Ludlow, MA. Age 68. Beloved wife of the late Edward Closta. Devoted mother of Derek Closta (Trisha) and Craig Closta (Heather). Dear sister of Robert Boudreau (Mary). Mrs. Closta was a member of Team Evesham Cycling. Services are private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Closta's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019
