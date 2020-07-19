Elizabeth A. Fehlinger
Barrington - Elizabeth "Bette" passed away peacefully at the good old age of 90 yrs. on July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George A. Devoted mother of Georgia Stanfill, Donald Fehlinger, Elizabeth Geiges (John), and Joy Stackhouse (Thomas). Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Doris Shaw-Atkinson, Jane Donnelly, and Carol Lindsay-Hanf. Also survived by her niece RuthAnn Fehlinger as well several other nieces and nephews. Bette was a resident of Barrington for over 60 yrs. She was an active member of Grace Bible Church where she was a member of the church choir and taught Sunday School for 25 yrs. Bette loved music, especially the old-time hymns. She was a huge fan of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Bette loved her dogs and grand dogs so much that reservations had to made for Grandmom's Dog Hotel! She was often the sick bay for her grandchildren where they were magically cured with her chicken noodle soup. Bette will always be remembered for her love and devotion to God and her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we all know that she is in a better place, with a sound mind and at peace with her Lord. Interment will take place privately. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. Service times will be announced in mid-August. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net
. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Grace Bible Church, American Vet Dogs, or to a charity of your choice
.