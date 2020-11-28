Elizabeth A. Holloway
Stratford - Holloway, Elizabeth A., 86, of Stratford, NJ, passed away at Brandall Estates, Linwood, NJ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born June 28, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Haddonfield, NJ and Linwood, NJ most of her life., and worked at West Jersey Hospital until retiring in 1999. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Jack L. Holloway; son-in-laws, John Repp and Robert Petrongolo; and grandchild, Dion Repp. She is survived by her three daughters, Betty Anne Holloway-Wiker (Thomas A.), Linda L Holloway-Repp, and Jacqueline Holloway- Petrongolo. Also surviving are grandchildren: Dennis E Dugan, Jr, John Repp (Christine), Linda Repp Felmey (Jason), Rebecca Ketterer (Archie), Jennifer Zamarin (Marc) and twelve great-grandchildren. Burial will be private at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com