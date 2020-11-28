1/
Elizabeth A. Holloway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Holloway

Stratford - Holloway, Elizabeth A., 86, of Stratford, NJ, passed away at Brandall Estates, Linwood, NJ on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born June 28, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Haddonfield, NJ and Linwood, NJ most of her life., and worked at West Jersey Hospital until retiring in 1999. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Jack L. Holloway; son-in-laws, John Repp and Robert Petrongolo; and grandchild, Dion Repp. She is survived by her three daughters, Betty Anne Holloway-Wiker (Thomas A.), Linda L Holloway-Repp, and Jacqueline Holloway- Petrongolo. Also surviving are grandchildren: Dennis E Dugan, Jr, John Repp (Christine), Linda Repp Felmey (Jason), Rebecca Ketterer (Archie), Jennifer Zamarin (Marc) and twelve great-grandchildren. Burial will be private at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved