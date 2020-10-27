Elizabeth A. Rucker (nee Barnes)
Washington Twp. - On October 24, 2020. Age 92. Loving mother of Harry J. "Rusty" Rucker (Linda) and Elizabeth "Beth" Castiglione (Rocco). Devoted grandmother of Harry "Hal" Rucker (Lauren), Christopher J. Rucker (Jessica), Joseph Michael Casale (Brooke), Alexis E. Pulido (Jamie) and Andrea Castiglione Mazzuca (Michael). Beloved great-grandmother of Hunter, Violette, Piper, Giovanni, Rowan and Libby. Dear sister of Joan Neff, Madeline Green and Richard Barnes (Nancy). She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, November 2, 2020, 9:30 - 11:00 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Liturgy 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd., Sicklerville NJ 08081, for a statue to be erected in the Parish's Prayer Garden.
