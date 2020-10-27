1/
Elizabeth A. (Barnes) Rucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Rucker (nee Barnes)

Washington Twp. - On October 24, 2020. Age 92. Loving mother of Harry J. "Rusty" Rucker (Linda) and Elizabeth "Beth" Castiglione (Rocco). Devoted grandmother of Harry "Hal" Rucker (Lauren), Christopher J. Rucker (Jessica), Joseph Michael Casale (Brooke), Alexis E. Pulido (Jamie) and Andrea Castiglione Mazzuca (Michael). Beloved great-grandmother of Hunter, Violette, Piper, Giovanni, Rowan and Libby. Dear sister of Joan Neff, Madeline Green and Richard Barnes (Nancy). She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, November 2, 2020, 9:30 - 11:00 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Liturgy 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd., Sicklerville NJ 08081, for a statue to be erected in the Parish's Prayer Garden.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved