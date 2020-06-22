Elizabeth A. "Betty" Shuster
Collingswood - On June 8, 2020, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 76 years. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Shuster (nee Gilligan). Devoted sister to the late John L. "Jack" Shuster. Betty is survived by her sister-in-law Joan A. Shuster (nee Duda) of Haddon Township, NJ. Loving Aunt to David (Nancy) Shuster and Stacy (Thomas) Kaminski. Adoring Great-Aunt to Jack, Caden, Chase, Carter, Andrew & Kacie. She is also survived by many cousins.
Betty was a retired Catholic High School teacher and golf coach who recently spent her time working at the local Acme Market in Haddon Township. She was an active member of the Collingswood Hall of Fame committee as well as an inductee. Betty loved to golf, and she was a member of the Merchantville Country Club where she previously held several ladies club championship titles. She also loved to watch the Phillies and the Flyers.
The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her name to your favorite charity. Due to the current restrictions, Betty's funeral services and interment will be held at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Collingswood - On June 8, 2020, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 76 years. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Shuster (nee Gilligan). Devoted sister to the late John L. "Jack" Shuster. Betty is survived by her sister-in-law Joan A. Shuster (nee Duda) of Haddon Township, NJ. Loving Aunt to David (Nancy) Shuster and Stacy (Thomas) Kaminski. Adoring Great-Aunt to Jack, Caden, Chase, Carter, Andrew & Kacie. She is also survived by many cousins.
Betty was a retired Catholic High School teacher and golf coach who recently spent her time working at the local Acme Market in Haddon Township. She was an active member of the Collingswood Hall of Fame committee as well as an inductee. Betty loved to golf, and she was a member of the Merchantville Country Club where she previously held several ladies club championship titles. She also loved to watch the Phillies and the Flyers.
The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her name to your favorite charity. Due to the current restrictions, Betty's funeral services and interment will be held at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.