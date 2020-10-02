Elizabeth Ann Smith



Haddon, Twp. NJ - On September 30, 2020 Elizabeth Ann (nee Behm) of Haddon Twp, NJ (formerly of Cinnaminson) age 64yrs. Beloved wife of James M. Loving mother to Gregory J. (Sandy) of Vancouver, BC and Jaclyn E. Davis (Robert) of Linwood, NJ. 2 adored grandchildren Robert James "RJ" and William Grant Davis. Her mother and father Dorothy Behm of Philadelphia, PA and (late) William Behm. Also surviving her brother William Behm (Bonnie) of Philadelphia, PA.



Elizabeth was blessed to be married nearly 40 years and had a long and successful career as a Senior Accounting Manager at Comcast Cable Corporation. Elizabeth loved to garden, needlepoint and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was also blessed with many life-long friendships that she cherished deeply. One of her fondest life events was traveling to Italy and Canada to meet her extended family and was able to spend precious time with them in the last few years. Elizabeth enjoyed a special relationship with her Grandchildren and could often be found sitting with them giving snuggles and reading books.



Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Friday October 9, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church 2500 Branch Pike Cinnaminson NJ. Covid Regulations apply. Interment of her ashes immediately after Mass at Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Lindenberg Cancer & Hematology Center 773 E Route 70 Suite E-125 Marlton, NJ 08053.



HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ









