Elizabeth Arrington
Berlin - Elizabeth Louise Arrington (née Bauman), 88 years, of Berlin, NJ passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Cresson, PA the daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen (née Delouzier) Bauman. Beloved wife of the late Theodore P. Idell and the late Claudio (Ed) Arrington. Loving mother of Thomas (Edith) Idell, Steven Idell, Joseph (Valerie) Idell, Robert (Sharon) Idell and Paul Idell and step mother of Ed (Lauren) Arrington, Jr., Carol (Ed) English and Patty Arrington. Cherished grandmother of Ted (Liz) Idell, Katie (Mike) Idell-Kania, Tesa Idell, Joseph (Sarah) Idell, Allison (Bill) Hinch, Ryan (Renee) Idell, Lindsay (Bill) Lloyd, Laura Idell and Robert John Idell and great grandmother of Adison Hinch, William Hinch, Ava Lloyd, Ellie Lloyd and Ken Idell. Dear sister of Paul Bauman (Kathy), Joann Carle (Jim) and the late Jack, Rose Mary Stork (the late Fred), Claude (the late Paula), Gerard (the late Peggy) and Thomas. Sister in law of Claire Bauman and Pat Bauman.
Elizabeth worked as a Bell Telephone operator before getting married. She spent most of her time enjoying the company of her family and friends.
Interment will take place privately in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Services for Elizabeth are being held privately due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bishop Guilfoyle at 2400 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Altoona PA 16602 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit
CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020