Elizabeth B. Wolf "Bette" (nee Sheets)
Haddon Township - Bette passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on August 10, 2019, at the age of 87, of Haddon Township. Beloved wife of 62 years to William J. "Bill". Loving mother of William J. Wolf, Jr. (Jo-Ann) and Barbara J. Boettcher (Robert). Dear sister of Jeanne Bender (John). Proud grandmother of Erich Boettcher, Christopher Wolf (Christina), Peter Longo, Matthew Wolf and Lauren Longo. Great grandmother of Riley Wolf and Adam Wolf. Also survived by 2 nieces & 1 nephew. Bette was a lifelong member and leader at Grace Baptist Church in Westmont, where she had many roles in missions and stewardship. She held many offices particularly with the NJ and American Baptist Assoc. Bette took great joy in traveling, by train, ship and her "camper". She had a contagious smile, loved everyone, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, August 13th from 7-9 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ and on Wednesday, August 14th from 10-11 AM at BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1704 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bette's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019