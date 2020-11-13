Elizabeth "Betty" Batten
Ocean View, formerly of Gloucester City - On November 11, 2020; age 74 years.
Devoted mother of Danny O'Brien, Jr., David (Diane) O'Brien, and Bernadette (Bill) Yingling; Loving grandmother of Kyle, Sonja, and Cecelia.
Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed as a supervisor of Food Services for Gloucester City Public Schools. Also, she was a proud alumnae of Gloucester Catholic High School and Camden County College.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Drs. Tiffany Pompa and David S. Cho and all the loving nurses and staff of Cape May.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at the Church of Mary, Queen of All Saints, 4824 Camden Avenue in Pennsauken. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com