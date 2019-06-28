|
|
Elizabeth Burket Kielbowicz
Sewell - Elizabeth Kielbowicz, 94, passed away on April 15, 2019. Liz was the beloved wife of the late Francis A. Kielbowicz. She was a devoted mother to Richard Kielbowicz (Linda), Frances Strauch (Douglas), Robert Kielbowicz (Susan); loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Kevin (Heather), Kimberly (Joseph), and Brian Strauch, and also John, Laura, and Emily Kielbowicz.
Elizabeth most loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and her cat Allie. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, bingo, swimming, and watching the Philadelphia sports teams. She received her bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster and was honored with induction into Phi Beta Kappa. Elizabeth later earned a master's degree from Glassboro State College. She was a devoted high school and middle school science teacher for 33 years, mostly at Carusi Middle School (Cherry Hill), as department chairperson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, June 29th, 11-11:30, followed by a service at St. John's UMC, Ganttown Rd, Turnersville.
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019