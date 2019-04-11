Services
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
4th Ave & Kings Highway,
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
Haddonfield - (nee Alexenberg) Passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, of Haddonfield, NJ, age 91 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving aunt of Robert Tippin, Courtney Alexenberg, Raymond Boyle, Diane Alexenberg, and Mary Fitzpatrick. Also survived by her loving cousins Eileen, Susan, Patricia and Dick as well as many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces. Predeceased by her siblings Benjamin Alexenberg, Agnes Tippin, and Emily Boyle. Betty was a devout Catholic and parishioner of the former St. Francis de Sales Church. She volunteered her time with Interfaith Caregivers and enjoyed traveling with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave & Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery. To express condolences please visit, www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019
