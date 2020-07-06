Elizabeth C. Brown
Cape May Court House, NJ - passed away on July 5, 2020. Betty was born in Tampa, FL on March 30, 1924 to George P. and Jennie Haines Chase and raised in North Camden, NJ. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942. Betty spent many years as a legal secretary to David F. Greenberg, Esq. In 1948 she married her beloved husband, Rev. Robert H. Brown and moved to Pennsauken in 1954 where they lived until 1986 when they retired to Cape May Court House. Betty and her husband served in several United Methodist Churches including those in the former Delaware Twp. (now Cherry Hill), East Pennsauken, Delair, West Berlin, Palmyra, Petersburg and Dias Creek where they formed many lasting friendships. Betty was predeceased by her parents and then her husband in 2003. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Betsy (Bruce) Young and Barbara (Larry) Kraemer of Cape May Court House as well as her grandchildren Greg (Amy) Young of Del Haven, NJ; Daniel (Jamie) Young, and Terri (Raymond) Sipple of Cape May Court House, NJ; Andrea (BJ) Williamson of Chaguarpumba Equador; Patti (Michael) Alliot of Story, WY. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., service will begin at 11 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com